But first: “We undid four years of insanity,” White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka tells The Free Press.

What does an American First foreign policy look like? With Donald Trump refashioning America’s role in the world, it’s hard to think of a more important question right now. Which is why we’ve been working so hard to answer it at The Free Press ever since Trump returned to power.

Matthew Continetti has explained Trump’s “foreign policy revolution.” Douglas Murray argued that MAGA has it wrong on Ukraine. Batya Ungar-Sargon wrote that most Americans side with the president on the war. Historian and Free Press columnist Niall Ferguson got into a fight with the vice president on Twitter—and our pages. Eli Lake dived into the behind-the-scenes fight to define Trump’s foreign policy. Christopher Caldwell dissected the Trump-Zelensky argument. And that’s just a taste of our foreign policy coverage since inauguration day. (Find more of it in our archives.)

Today, Eli Lake looks at a particular aspect of Trump’s foreign policy—his anti-terrorism strategy—and talks to the man in charge of it, White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka. In this area, Gorka argues, America First doesn’t necessarily mean restraint. When it comes to strikes against terrorists, it means going after America’s enemies with a ruthlessness that, he claims, was lacking in the last administration.

Eli reports exclusively on the changes to how this administration is hunting terrorists. For a sample of the new approach, consider this detail: One of Gorka’s first moves when he got the job was to order lanyards for his team that read WWFY & WWKY. It was a reference to a quote from Gorka’s boss, President Trump: “We will find you, and we will kill you.”

A Very Expensive “Grassroots” Project

In the months since Donald Trump was elected, new campaign groups emerged to fight his agenda. Groups such as Families Over Billionaires, which positions itself as a movement of ordinary Americans fighting “tax breaks for the rich.”

The problem? It’s not so much families over billionaires as one group of billionaires over other billionaires. As Free Press reporter Gabe Kaminsky reveals today, the group is backed by a Democratic dark money network funded by the likes of Bill Gates, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and Democratic megadonor George Soros.

What’s more, the other “grassroots” organizations Families Over Billionaires says it is working with are, in many cases, just more fronts for the same network. In other words, this “grassroots” resistance is about as astroturfed as it gets.

She Called for Fairness in Girls’ Sports. The Maine Legislature Censured Her for It.

Whether biological males should be allowed to compete against girls is not a controversial issue. Or at least, not according to the polls. Some 80 percent of Americans, and two-thirds of Democrats, oppose men in women’s sports.

And yet lawmakers who speak out on the side of most Americans can nonetheless pay a high price. Consider the case of Maine lawmaker Laurel Libby. The Republican state representative expressed her outrage at news that a biological male had won first place in a girls’ pole vaulting competition in her state last month. And for doing so, she has been censured by her Democratic colleagues in the state legislature.

She tells her story today in The Free Press.

More and More Young Men Are Taking Viagra. Do They Need It?

If you are a young man like me, and the algorithm knows it, you’ve likely seen or heard an ad for Hims, BlueChew, or Ro. This isn’t your dad’s Viagra, these ads say, it just has the same active ingredients—and it could be yours, discreetly sent through the mail with 25 percent off using your favorite podcaster’s affiliate link, no awkward doctor’s visit required.

The pitch works. Between 2017 and 2019, visits to direct-to-consumer telehealth platforms offering ED treatment increased by a staggering 1,688 percent. Have millions of American men finally been able to get the treatment they need but were too embarrassed to ask a doctor for—or is something else going on?

Today in The Free Press, Katherine Dee delves into America’s booming boner-pill market and asks: Are this many men really struggling to get it up?

Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, addresses supporters in a victory speech on March 9, 2025. (Artur Widak via Getty Images)

Mark Carney, who steered the Bank of Canada through the 2008 financial crisis, has won his bid to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, beating out former finance minister Chrystia Freeland. The 59-year-old bureaucrat is expected to be sworn in as prime minister soon, and to call federal elections soon after. In his victory speech he declared, “America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape, or form.” Wow. Trump’s really gotten in your head, eh bud?





Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem says her department has identified two “criminal leakers” within the department and referred them to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Last month, Trump’s deportation czar Tom Homan said an ICE raid in Colorado was hindered after information was “leaked,” allowing illegal immigrants to evade capture. DHS is reportedly using polygraphs to locate more leakers. What’s next? A Myers-Briggs test?