Deporting ‘Pro-Jihadist’ Students: Censorship or Good Governance?
A threat to free speech or just good governance? Ilya Shapiro and Robert Shibley debate Trump’s executive orders on antisemitism.
On January 29, Donald Trump issued an executive order to deport resident noncitizens in America who display support for foreign terrorist groups. The president directed federal agencies to identify those who “joined in pro-jihadist protests” on campuses and elsewhere in the recent past. “We will find you and will deport you,” President Trump said.
Ilya Shapiro, a constitutional scholar at the Manhattan Institute, and Robert Shibley, special counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, are normally allies when it comes to freedom of expression. But on Trump’s plan to crack down on pro-Hamas foreign students, they sharply disagree.
