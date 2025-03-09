The Democratic consensus on allowing males to compete in women’s sports is starting to crack. In November, Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton broke ranks, telling journalists his party was “out of touch” on the issue. Last week, California governor Gavin Newsom told conservative activist Charlie Kirk that male participation in female sports is “deeply unfair.”

Newsom is simply bowing to political reality. Take the case of Payton McNabb, who was left with a traumatic brain injury after a male volleyball player spiked a ball at her head. Or the female swimmers exposed to male genitalia in their changing facilities. Or the many high school girls who have experienced heartbreak and frustration, training for months only to have scholarships, opportunities, and trophies stolen by members of the opposite sex.

Almost 80 percent of Americans, and 67 percent of Democrat voters, disagree with allowing males in female sports. That leaves Democrats with two choices—jump ship or double down. In my home state of Maine, Democrats are choosing the latter.

For the past four years, as a representative of Maine House District 90, I have fought for the rights of women and girls. But last month, Democrats in my state prohibited me from speaking and voting in the chamber, trampling on my constituents’ rights to representation. And all because I dared to say that boys shouldn’t play on the girls’ team.