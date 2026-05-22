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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
1hEdited

If the DNC would just pay me what they paid for this autopsy, I'd write anything that they want......

1. Orangeman bad.

2. Orangeman stole election.

3. Orangeman hate____________.

I will wait for my check to arrive.

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