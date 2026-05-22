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Niall Ferguson on Cold War II and the Rise of Anti-History
Aaron MacLean
1HR 16M
A live conversation on global conflict, historical revisionism, and why this moment feels eerily familiar.

Sir Niall Ferguson, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and columnist at The Free Press, joins the show in front of a live audience to discuss the perilous moment we find ourselves in and how it all relates to history. What is the status of the Iran war? What is influencing President Donald Trump’s policymaking? How do we defeat a dan…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Russia
Iran
Ukraine
History

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