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Evan Barker
Evan Barker, a writer living in Northern California, is a former Democratic operative. Her debut book, Nothing Left: Confessions of a Democratic Operative is available for preorder. Follow her Substack, listen to The Evan Barker Podcast, and follow her on X @Evanwch or on Instagram @EvanBarkerig.
Tags:
Elections
Democrats
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