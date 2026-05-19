The odds of winning the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize—a prestigious literary award recognizing unpublished short fiction from writers across the countries that used to make up the British empire—are tougher than getting into Harvard University.

The winners—one from each of five different regions—survived successive rounds of cuts that whittled 7,806 entries down to 200, then to 25, then to five. A team of readers took the first pass, followed by a five-judge panel chaired by Louise Doughty, a celebrated English novelist.

And those who emerged victorious were promptly anointed as among the most talented new writers across the Commonwealth. They received a cash prize and saw their work published in the literary magazine Granta.

This year’s contest, however, has been rocked by a scandalous accusation: that one of those pieces receiving the prize was not written by an up-and-coming Commonwealth author. In fact, it wasn’t written by a human at all.