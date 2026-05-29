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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
19m

Is it I who am old-fashioned, or is the photo accompanying the IVF article unsuitable for the front page of a family news magazine?

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Leigh's avatar
Leigh
43m

Did AOC write this?? Why on earth would you put Elon Musk in the same company of Hunter Biden. Musk has driven incredible innovation, inspired dreamers and created over 100,000 jobs. Hunter Biden made hookers listen to him ramble while they did his coke “Uh-huh, babe. (sniiiiiffff) You are so right” and sucks up other people’s wealth. Elon has created a new world. No one “created” his achievements. Envy is ugly.

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