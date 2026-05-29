This week, a young, healthy man named Steven Bartlett received 25 million views on X as he described the suffering he faced when he pushed his body to its limits.

Bartlett, whose biceps suggest he spends a lot of time at the gym and whose X profile describes him as an “entrepreneur” (such a beautifully elastic word; are we not all entrepreneurs?) climbed K2 ran an ultramarathon swam the English Channel had “a couple of glasses of wine.”

The results were horrific. As Bartlett explained to a fellow entrepreneur:

I got worse sleep that night, and then because I got worse sleep that night, I ate more poorly the next day. . . . I podcasted worse. I didn’t go to the gym that day or the day after because I felt really bad. . . . I could track all of this on my Whoop.

Hold on a second there, buddy.

Your what?