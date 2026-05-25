Are you afraid of losing your job to AI? It is hotly debated whether AI is making jobs scarcer right now. But whatever may be the case today, it is not crazy to have this fear for the future. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. already has told us he expects to hire more AIs and fewer bankers.

With this risk in mind, I thought I would write a simple guide on how to protect and support your career prospects. There are no absolute guarantees, but you can improve your odds in the labor market. The same steps will also benefit society by allocating your labor more efficiently and minimizing the time you might spend on the dole.

Principle one: Look for messy jobs.