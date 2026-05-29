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The Secret Mission to Save Europe’s Jews, with Matti Friedman
Aaron MacLean
54M
Young Zionist Jews who are fighting for Britain parachute into Nazi Europe in a tragic story of resistance and national rebirth.

Matti Friedman is an award-winning journalist and columnist at The Free Press. He joins the show to discuss his latest book, Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe. On whose behalf were the Zionist Jews fighting the British during World War II? What happened to the legendary Zionist figure Hannah Senesh? And how did a war story without battl…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Antisemitism
International

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