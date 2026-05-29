The Secret Mission to Save Europe’s Jews, with Matti Friedman

Matti Friedman is an award-winning journalist and columnist at The Free Press. He joins the show to discuss his latest book, Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe. On whose behalf were the Zionist Jews fighting the British during World War II? What happened to the legendary Zionist figure Hannah Senesh? And how did a war story without battl…
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