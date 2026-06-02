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Remember, remember...'s avatar
Remember, remember...
16m

"But the introduction of a $640,000 electric Ferrari last week caught our attention. Why? Because it was very ugly—and universally panned."

I don't think that Ferrari is ugly at all, but I do think it should be panned because IMHO, no car is worth that much money.

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Remember, remember...
24m

"...James Talarico, gearing up for the competition. The photo—which featured Talarico in a Texas flag shirt eating some local barbecue—triggered instant, very personal attacks from Republicans."

And rightfully so. Apparently , "Low T" Talarico has no real convictions of his own.

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