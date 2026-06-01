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Jane Kamensky
Jane Kamensky is the president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and Trumbull professor of American history emerita of history at Harvard University. Her most recent book, Candida Royalle and the Sexual Revolution: A History from Below (2024), was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Biography.
Tags:
Thomas Jefferson
Philosophy
America

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