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Roy K. Altman
Roy K. Altman, a federal judge in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, is the author of the recently released New York Times bestseller Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law. The views expressed in this article are the author’s alone and are offered only in his individual, not judicial, capacity.
Tags:
United Kingdom
Judaism
History
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