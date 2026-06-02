The Iran War and a New World Order in Asia, with Rep. Michael Baumgartner

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, who represents Washington’s Fifth Congressional District, joins the show from Singapore at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. What was the tone and significance of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s speech? How are the Asian economies fairing after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz? And what is the future of the American-led order i…
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