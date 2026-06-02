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The Iran War and a New World Order in Asia, with Rep. Michael Baumgartner
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The Iran War and a New World Order in Asia, with Rep. Michael Baumgartner
Aaron MacLean
37M
The Strait of Hormuz, China’s rise, and how Asian nations are navigating war across the globe.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, who represents Washington’s Fifth Congressional District, joins the show from Singapore at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. What was the tone and significance of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s speech? How are the Asian economies fairing after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz? And what is the future of the American-led order i…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Foreign Policy
Iran
Asia
China

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