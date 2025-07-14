The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
34
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
T-1000's avatar
T-1000
1m

Kerr Co.,TX Don't need your stinkin' Northern agitator money!

https://www.reddit.com/r/therewasanattempt/s/WiteQ27qBJ

LOL!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
T-1000's avatar
T-1000
4m

"Epstein files were created by Obama." - Donald Trump

https://wreg.com/news/trump-on-epstein-controversy-let-pam-bondi-do-her-job/

Can't imagine why he thinks that would work with his base.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice