American labor doesn’t look like it used to.

The American blue-collar labor force—long the backbone of the American economy and the middle class—is shrinking. And, once stalwarts of the Democratic Party, the working class in America is undeniably shifting toward Donald Trump.

In 2023, Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to walk a picket line, but he still hemorrhaged support among blue-collar workers in the polls. In the end, Kamala Harris couldn’t win them back in 2024, either.

Workers are also drifting away from the unions meant to represent them. Fewer than 10 percent of all U.S. workers are union members, down from about 20 percent in 1983.

What’s going on?

Today, we’re bringing you two perspectives. The first is my report on the United Auto Workers union, which has replenished its depleted blue-collar membership with graduate students and other white-collar workers—and is tilting toward the left because of it. Last year, UAW President Shawn Fain threw the union’s weight behind Harris, speaking at the Democratic National Convention and pledging $1.5 million to her campaign. The union also has endorsed Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate for New York City mayor.

All these new members might be a lifeline for the UAW, but autoworkers who have spent decades on the factory floor in places like Detroit and Flint, Michigan, told me that the union increasingly seems out of touch with its blue-collar base. As one of them said, “These higher education kids, you know, they’re high on ideals, they want this and that. People like me, we just want a job tomorrow.”

The second perspective comes from Sean O’Brien, the president of the Teamsters, who sat down with Bari for the newest episode of Honestly. O’Brien is a lifelong Democrat, but last year he stood on the stage at the Republican National Convention and declared that American workers were “being taken for granted.”

He tells Bari that the progressive politicians declaring that they speak for the American working-class today are spreading “bullshit.”

Trump’s Big, Beautiful Ballroom Suzy Weiss Washington, D.C., is the last place you’d want to throw a party, according to Suzy Weiss. Or at least, it used to be. In recent days, the president has confirmed he will build a massive new White House ballroom, to the consternation of conservators and architects alike. Is Donald Trump, who understands the power of enormous, fancy rooms like no one else, actually making the capital fun? Read full story

What If You Replaced Yourself with AI for the Summer? River Page Dave Rubin is many things: comedian, conservative podcaster, best-selling author. And now, perhaps, a thing of the past. Rubin has announced he is abandoning his YouTube show—which garners 2 million viewers per day—for the month of August. His guest host? An AI version of himself—which River Page recently had a conversation with. It didn’t go well. Read full story

WATCH: Moscow Residents on War, Sanctions, and Drone Attacks Tanya Lukyanova The Free Press’s Tanya Lukyanova left Moscow more than a decade ago—but, partly because Western journalists so rarely go to Russia anymore, she’s determined to keep reporting from her native country. In January she asked Russians, on the streets of the capital, what they thought of the war. Last month, with Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory intensifying, she went back to ask them again—and was unsettled by what she heard. Read full story

