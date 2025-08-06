The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
72
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Alfred M Gardner Jr's avatar
Alfred M Gardner Jr
8m

Teamsters president did a long interview and made it clear he wasn't a Trump fan. His members are but he's still in denial and it shows. He's still high on Biden's accomplishments but failed to mention or get asked about the millions of killers and child molesters he brought in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SSW's avatar
SSW
13m

The job of the American union is not to solve the crisis in Gaza. The job of the union is to negotiate vacation days

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice