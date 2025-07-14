In “Darwin Among the Machines,” a letter to an editor published in 1863, the English novelist Samuel Butler observed with dread how the technology of his time was degrading humanity. “Day by day,” he wrote, “the machines are gaining ground upon us; day by day we are becoming more subservient to them.” For the ironical Butler, the solution was simple: Kill the machines. “War to the death should be instantly proclaimed against them. Every machine of every sort should be destroyed by the well-wisher of his species.”

In his later novel Erewhon, Butler imagined a people who take his advice and smash their machines—the inspiration for the “Butlerian Jihad” in Frank Herbert’s Dune. But to make his central conceit plausible, by the loose rules governing a Victorian satire, Butler had to drop the society of Erewhon in the middle of “nowhere” (an anagram of the name), in a remote valley cut off from the rest of the world. The Erewhonians, Butler recognized, would never have survived centuries of Luddism anywhere else: They would have vanquished the machines only to be vanquished by an antagonist lacking their technological caution. In the real world, Butler suggests, we face a choice: Will you preserve your humanity or your security?

This may be just the choice we face today. From Washington, D.C., to Silicon Valley, champions of new technologies often argue—with good reason—that we must embrace them, because if we don’t, the Chinese will, and then where will we be?