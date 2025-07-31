It’s Thursday, July 31. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Tyler Cowen says Trump’s EU trade deal is an embarrassment; a Jewish student says Princeton’s safety chief shoved him down a stairwell; why Sydney Sweeney’s genes jeans broke the internet this week; and more.

But first: The ugly campaign against Vinay Prasad.

Three months ago, when Dr. Marty Makary, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, named Dr. Vinay Prasad to serve as the head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, this is how he described the oncologist, Substacker, and frequent critic of the public-health establishment: “Dr. Prasad brings the kind of scientific rigor, independence, and transparency we need at CBER.”

We here at The Free Press have long admired Prasad for precisely the reasons Makary cited. And his early policy decisions as the FDA’s top vaccine and gene therapy regulator, such as ending the foolish recommendation that young children be vaccinated against Covid-19, made it seem possible that the public might regain its lost faith in the government’s public-health bureaucracy after the pandemic fiasco.

So we were dismayed to see him abruptly leave the FDA on Wednesday. He technically resigned, but the truth is much uglier than that. Check out our editorial on how Prasad was ousted—and why it’s such an ominous sign.

Read The Disgraceful Campaign Against a Top FDA Official

A central character in the campaign against Prasad was Laura Loomer. The online influencer, who has Trump’s ear, went after Prasad in recent days, accusing him of being a “progressive leftist provocateur,” among other things. Loomer, a far-right pundit and failed congressional candidate, has cultivated a close relationship with the president. And she’s used that influence to help eliminate a number of high-ranking White House officials. So how does she do it? Gabe Kaminsky has the answer.

—The Editors

The U.S.–EU Trade Deal Is an Embarrassment Tyler Cowen President Donald Trump is touting his new trade bill with the European Union, which will put a 15 percent tariff on most European imports. But while Trump claims another trade-war victory, Tyler Cowen argues that the deal is a complete embarrassment—not just for Europe, but also for the president himself. Read full story

Why Sydney Sweeney’s Body Is Causing a Total Meltdown Kara Kennedy Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad—complete with a pun about great “jeans” and great “genes”—sparked accusations of Nazi dog whistles, body fascism, and cultural regression. But as Kara Kennedy writes, maybe the real trigger was that Sweeney is hot, she knows it, she’s unbothered by the male gaze, and she’s making millions from it. After an era that tried to convince us everyone is beautiful, she’s proof of an age-old truth: A busty blonde can still move markets and shake the ground. Read full story

Exclusive: Princeton Student Accused of Assault at Pro-Palestine Protest Sues for ‘Incredible Betrayal’ Frannie Block and Maya Sulkin When David Piegaro, a Jewish Army veteran and Princeton student, filmed a pro-Palestine protest on campus, he was allegedly pushed down the stairs, arrested on charges including trespassing and resisting arrest, and later hospitalized. Though later found not guilty of all charges, he says the university punished him anyway—evicting him from housing and placing him on probation. He calls it an “incredible betrayal.” Frannie Block and Maya Sulkin report on the lawsuit. Read full story

