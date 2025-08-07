It’s Thursday, August 7. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Eli Lake traces the ties between Islamists and progressives. How the Democrats are responding to Trump’s immigration agenda. And more.

But first: Andrew Cuomo is trying to go viral.

Andrew Cuomo probably thought he had delivered a big zinger during the first debate before the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in June. “Mr. Mamdani is very good at Twitter and with videos,” the line went. After pausing for effect, Cuomo added, “But he actually produces nothing.”

What the 67-year-old former New York governor didn’t seem to realize is that being “very good” at making viral videos isn’t nothing. In 2025, it might be the whole game, at least for some voters. A poll last month showed that more than 30 percent of those who voted for Zohran Mamdani in the primary said that his social media presence and videos were important—and swayed how they voted.

Back in February when Mamdani was polling at 1 percent, I came across one of his early campaign videos and it stopped me in my tracks. I had never seen political content like it. It was funny, cinematic, and deliberately strange—as if Wes Anderson had directed it. At that moment, I knew that Mamdani was going places.

Fast-forward to today: Mamdani, 33, seems unstoppable. Cuomo, now running as an independent, is trying to catch up online, even though his political instincts were forged in the heyday of network news—not podcasts, TikTok, and Instagram Live.

To see his new strategy at work, I followed Cuomo for a day in LeFrak City, a working-class housing complex in Queens so large that it has its own post office.

One campaign staffer told me that the new approach is to “capture everything.” Two Gen Zers trail Cuomo constantly, documenting every handshake and dad joke. The goal is to make sure social media sees the “authentic Andrew,” an aide told me.

It’s authentic, all right. But is catching up to Mamdani as easy as walking and talking like him? Here is my prognosis, based on the day that I spent walking and talking with Cuomo.

—Olivia Reingold

Read Andrew Cuomo Enters His Influencer Era

The Ties That Bind Islamists and Progressives Eli Lake Why are progressive activists aligning with Islamist extremists? In this essay, Eli Lake traces the origins of the “cognitively dissonant red-green alliance” back to the Iranian Revolution—and warns what happens when Western idealists romanticize theocrats. It’s a history lesson with urgent implications for today’s Gaza discourse. Read full story

How New York Became a City of Billionaires Joe Nocera New York has more billionaires than any other American city—a fact that Zohran Mamdani, the socialist front-runner in the race for mayor, has made a cornerstone of his campaign. How did the city get so rich, yet so impoverished? Jonathan Mahler, author of a new history titled The Gods of New York, will join Peter Savodnik live today at 4 p.m. to explain. Before you tune in, read Joe Nocera’s take on the book. Read full story

A God-Loving Democrat Flees to Illinois to Stop Trump in Texas Evan Gardner In a candid Q&A with Evan Gardner, James Talarico—a God-loving Texas Democrat with Joe Rogan bona fides—explains why he fled to Illinois to block a Trump-backed redistricting plan that he sees as a threat to democracy. Drawing inspiration from Abraham Lincoln, who once broke quorum by jumping out a window, Talarico says he is ready to fight “for however long it takes”—and why, sometimes, like Jesus in the temple, it’s time to start flipping tables. Read full story

The Democrats Have No Immigration Plan Freddie deBoer With the Trump administration pursuing ICE raids and mass deportations, how are Democrats responding? Freddie deBoer argues that they have no plan, only slogans and talking points. “They run on vibes, outrage, and cultural identification,” he writes, a strategy that makes them an anti-party “whose only unifying impulse is opposition to the right.” Read full story

Federal agents detain a person exiting a hearing at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on August 6 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday that it would pay cash bonuses to agents for swiftly deporting illegal immigrants—and then canceled the program less than four hours later. Its goal was “reducing overall removal costs and decreasing strain” on detention resources, an internal memo said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waived the age cap of 40 years old for prospective ICE agents. “As of today, we have over 80,000 applicants” for 10,000 positions, Noem said Wednesday on Fox News.

A U.S. Army sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart was arrested for allegedly shooting five soldiers in his unit yesterday. The victims are expected to survive, though three required surgery.

An Israel Defense Forces veteran was targeted in what authorities said could be an antisemitic hate crime in Clayton, Missouri. Three cars were torched, and “Death to the IDF” was spray-painted nearby. Police are investigating, and Jewish groups condemned the attack as part of a broader surge in antisemitic violence since October 7, 2023.

Florida might be preparing to build a second immigration detention center, expanding on its first facility—nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”—amid ongoing lawsuits over allegedly inhumane conditions there. The state awarded at least one new contract for “North Detention Facility.” Governor Ron DeSantis has said that Florida could open its second detention center at a Florida National Guard training center near Jacksonville.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a close ally of President Trump, announced a run for Tennessee governor less than a year after her Senate reelection. If elected, she would become the state’s first female governor. Blackburn enters as the GOP front-runner, emphasizing her conservative record and ties to Trump.