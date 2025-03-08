WATCH: Does the West Need a Religious Revival?

For the past 50 years, to be smart and sophisticated also meant being secular. The New Atheists—Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris—dominated intellectual circles, scoffing at faith as an outdated superstition, a social illness to be eradicated. And for a time, they seemed to be winning. In 1972, 90 percent of Americans identified as Christian. By 2022, that number had plummeted to 64 percent, while the religiously unaffiliated surged from 5 percent to 30 percent. The trend was similar across Europe.

But as churches emptied, people began searching for meaning elsewhere—politics, activism, astrology, and therapy started to fill the void God once occupied. And now, after decades of decline, faith is creeping back. A new Pew study suggests Christian identification in America may be ticking upward again. And a recent piece by The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik showed that this revival is being led by many of our leading intellectuals.

What’s going on? Could it be that humanity needs religion? Last week, 1,300 people packed into the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, for a Free Press debate on this subject.

In the audience were a monk from Marblehead, Massachusetts; a couple from Portland; a father and daughter from Toronto; metalworkers from Detroit; and Entourage star Adrian Grenier. All of them made the trip to Austin to watch Ross Douthat and Ayaan Hirsi Ali (who argued yes) face off against Michael Shermer and Adam Carolla (who argued no) to hash out the question: Does the West need a religious revival?

At the beginning of the debate, a whopping 73 percent of the live audience voted in favor of religious revival.

As Douthat stated in his opening statement: “The convergence of secularization with political derangement and cultural despair is not a coincidence.”

But, later in the discussion, Carolla countered that point: “I think the uptick of despair is more physical. We were meant to go out and work and be on our feet and be in nature. And in the last 10 minutes, we took everyone and put them in a cubicle and blasted air-conditioning at them and told them to do data entry on a computer and we started eating our own brains.”

By the end of the debate, Shermer and Carolla were able to convince 12 percent of the audience to switch to their side—that religion is not the answer—changing more minds than their opponents, and winning the night.

One audience member and past Free Press debater, Michael Shellenberger, disagreed with the outcome: “I think the affirmative side is obviously right that the absence of religion leaves a God-sized hole that has been filled by dangerously juvenile secular religions including fascism, communism, and wokeism.” Although, he added, “I’m skeptical we will see a mass return to Christianity in the West, even though that has been my own journey.”

