Unlike the previous several incompetent Presidents, Trump does not under-perform. The war will end when Iran surrenders unconditionally. While "experts" like to imagine that diplomacy has a value, the fact is that the war between Iran and Israel (like all wars) will never end until one side is completely destroyed. I would not be surprised if on March 29, the largest military assault in history is unleashed on Iran.

The democrats in congress complain that the war in Iran doesn't have a reason, nor a goal, nor an end in sight. Bullshit. The war in Iran is to destroy Iran's ability to conduct war. The goal and the end of the war will occur when Iran cannot conduct war and will not be able to conduct war for years, or decades, or ever.

Land, sea, air, cyber, and proxy are the scenarios of Iran's war machine.

Sea... destroyed.

Land... head cut off and leaderless, so degraded.

Air... no antiaircraft sites remaining, no aircraft remaining, destroyed. All that is left of the air battle is rockets and drones. The destruction of factories has stopped any new production. The attrition due to bombing and the use of these weapons is diminishing their numbers. So air is partially destroyed and partially degraded.

Cyber... nobody is talking about what steps the Israelis and the Americans are doing to the cyber threat. And that is just how they like it. Shhh, we are blocking cyber warfare and don't want anybody to know about it.

Proxy... Hamas is dead. Hezbollah is degraded, and Iran has no money or equipment to supply to the proxies. Degraded, almost destroyed.

So each prong in the war is either degraded to a point of uselessness, or is on the path toward that goal. Or destroyed. When the last rocket and drone is destroyed or used, the war will be over. A coupla weeks and Iran will not be able to conduct war and will not be able to conduct war for years... maybe ever.

That's it, democrats. That is the answer to your stupid complaints about the war in Iran. It will be over in a few weeks, tops. Iran will no longer be a threat to the western liberal democracies.

And what of Iran? Well, it's their country. It is theirs to choose. We're outta here.

