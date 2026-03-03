EXCLUSIVE: ‘Holocaust 2.0’ Threat Sent to Stanford Chabad House
Several hateful messages have been sent to Stanford Jews from the same email address, culminating in a warning hours before Purim festivities.
Hours before hundreds of Jewish students were due to celebrate Purim at the Chabad House of Stanford University, Rabbi Dov Greenberg received an email.
“The coming Holocaust 2.0?” said the subject line of the email that landed in the Chabad chapter’s general inbox on Monday.
To Greenberg, the message to Jews was clear.
“Don’t get together. We’re on to you. We know about you, and we’re coming for you,” the rabbi summarized.
