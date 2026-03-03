The Ancient Male Art of Monitoring the Situation
Beneath the joke of ‘monitoring the situation’ memes lies a deep and unchangeable male instinct: the instinct for heroic action.
Upgrade to Listen
There is a famous quote attributed to Leon Trotsky to the effect of: “You may not be interested in the war, but war is interested in you.”
Leon, buddy, let me stop you right at that comma. If you have been watching the social media feeds of dudes (including mine) since early Saturday morning—the beginning of what we now know is called Operation Epic Fury—you will know that there is no chance that we are not interested in the war, which we can watch play out in almost alarming detail in near–real time on the internet.
When there’s modern military conflict, men are, as the self-deprecating but unusually sincere internet meme now goes, “monitoring the situation.”
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In