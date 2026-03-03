Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where we choose sides in the Iran war, are mired in a productivity problem, and finally find a family doctor. Let’s jump in!

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney created some confusion when he used the phrase new world order in January to describe the shifting global landscape marked by President Donald Trump’s disruption of traditional alliances and trade norms. But after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, Carney’s allegiance was crystal clear.

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” the prime minister said in a statement. Carney also reaffirmed “Israel’s right to defend itself and to ensure the security of its people.”

Gone for now, at least, is all the talk about Canada’s recent pivot toward China, the rancor about Donald Trump’s painful tariffs on key sectors of the Canadian economy—such as steel, aluminum, and the auto industry—and the lingering bitterness from the U.S. president’s musings of making Canada merely the “51st state.”