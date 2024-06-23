FOR FREE PEOPLE

Sign up here for our new daily newsletter: The Front Page!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Theodore Roosevelt circa 1900. (Photo by Ullstein Bild via Getty Images)

Things Worth Remembering: The Man in the Arena

At a time of widespread discontent with our elected officials, it’s worth recalling Theodore Roosevelt’s speech—about those with the courage to run for high office.

By Douglas Murray

June 23, 2024

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column Things Worth Remembering, in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. To listen to Douglas read from Theodore Roosevelt’s 1910 ‘Man in the Arena’ speech, scroll to the end of this piece.

In just four days, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will take part in the first presidential debate of 2024, in Atlanta.

A few days later, there will be elections in France, where President Emmanuel Macron will probably be humiliated; and the week after that, in the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a similar fate.

All of these events will be analyzed by people—reporters, commentators, pundits of varying intelligence—who are, in the main, utterly unqualified to judge the actions of the people in question. Unless you have seen or experienced the challenges of elected office up close, almost nobody can understand how lonely and different it all looks from there.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 393

Latest