She Was Murdered in Midtown Manhattan. The Internet Celebrated It.
Wesley LePatner was a mother, a wife, and a beloved boss. But to a growing number of people, she was a symbol of everything they hate.
“My initial reaction was relief.” That’s what Penny, a 30-year-old sociologist from Tampa, Florida, told me about seeing the news of Blackstone real estate executive Wesley LePatner’s killing in the lobby of a Manhattan office building.
“Her death, as a valuable instrument to such evil corporations, is nothing to mourn. Thousands of Americans die every day from situations that her company exacerbates, such as the affordable housing crisis.”