Right now, the most-downloaded dating app in the Google Play Store is not Tinder, Hinge, Grindr, or Bumble. It’s Tea Dating Advice, an app used by straight women to crowdsource “red flags” about the men in their area they might go on dates with. More than a million people have signed up in the last month alone. And last week, the app became the latest battleground in America’s brutal war of the sexes. Men were humiliated. Women had their photos leaked. And at the end of it all, no one’s at all happier with their dating lives.

But let’s begin at the beginning.

In 2023, a man named Sean Cook launched Tea Dating Advice after experiencing his “mother’s terrifying experience with online dating—not only being catfished but unknowingly engaging with men who had criminal records,” according to the company’s website.