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Michael Tye's avatar
Michael Tye
1h

Rick hit the nail on the head when he recommended Calabash Shrimp! Living in the Mountain Time Zone now, I miss the hell out of Calabash Shrimp, fresh oysters, deviled crab, and all the great seafood in the Carolinas and along the Gulf Coast. It ain't the same when it comes to you frozen!

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Leslie MacMilla's avatar
Leslie MacMilla
5hEdited

RE undoing plastic surgery.

Many years ago an anguished general internist wrote an opinion piece in the Annals of Internal Medicine's "Materia non medica" column where he despaired that much of modern medicine consisted of moving hair from a place it wasn't wanted to a place where someone wanted it to be.

Hair, meet Buccal Fat.

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