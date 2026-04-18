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Wild Rose's avatar
Wild Rose
1h

I'm commenting here to say it's a cowardly choice to not allow commenting on Kara Kennedy's piece on breastfeeding. Free Press commenters are not internet trolls.

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pb
1h

And things do happen. Before letting our eldest child ride her bike around town, we went out every night as a family on long bike rides to ensure she knew the rules. One time I was at the kitchen window cutting up a chicken for dinner and I saw her ride past, and I thought. "She isn't paying attention." Sure enough, minutes later I heard her friend coming screaming down the street that she'd been hit by a car. She was fine, but during the ride in the ambulance received quite a dressing down from me.

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