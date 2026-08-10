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Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox is an exoneree, a public speaker, author of Free: My Search for Meaning, and host of the podcast Hard Knox. Between 2007 and 2015, she spent four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she didn’t commit.
Tags:
Crime
Rule of Law
Artificial Intelligence
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