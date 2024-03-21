The Free Press in Israel Part 3: The Gathering Storm

Today, we close out the Israel series with a conversation with the journalist Haviv Rettig Gur, who is one of the most important and insightful writers of our time on Israel and the Middle East.

We talk about many things, including: the uncertain future for Israelis, for Palestinians, and for Jews around the world; the larger fight happening within Islam that this war represents; what progressives in the West don’t understand about that fight, or about the Middle East more generally; and why ordinary Americans need to understand that history has not ended—and that we’re still very much living inside it.

Today, Part 3 of The Free Press in Israel: The Gathering Storm.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices