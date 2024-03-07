The Free Press in Israel Part 1: Running Toward Fire

What happens when a country has to ask its citizens the unthinkable: What are you willing to die for?

It’s a question that feels so outside the current American experience. When was the last time you asked yourself, What would I do if I had to fight for my home, my family, my nation?

When the citizens of Israel were confronted with the worst disaster imaginable, what emerged was a level of civic obligation, duty, and sacrifice that they themselves didn’t think they were capable of.

Today, Part 1 of The Free Press in Israel: Running Toward Fire.

