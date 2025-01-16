It’s Thursday, January 16. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Coming up: How DEI helped stymie Biden’s $42 billion broadband scheme; New York’s mayor gets beautified; is Vivek Ramaswamy being exiled to Ohio?; and much more.

But first: a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel—and what it means for our future secretary of state:

Yesterday it was announced that a three-phase ceasefire deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas. The first phase could begin as early as Sunday, when Hamas will release 33 hostages—among them the Bibas babies. (For the best analysis of the deal—and what it means—read Israel’s former ambassador to the U.S., Michael Oren, in our pages.)

At the very moment the deal was being finalized, Marco Rubio was addressing his old colleagues in the Senate during his kid-gloves confirmation hearing. Rubio made the case that there are opportunities amid the ruin of the region—in Lebanon, Syria, and even Gaza. The world has changed, writes Eli Lake. And so has Marco Rubio. Once a reliable hawk, now the former senator is selling himself as an America First realist.

Read Eli’s piece, “The Evolution of Marco Rubio.”

Is DEI Stopping Rural Americans from Getting High-Speed Internet?

Four years ago, the Biden administration promised 25 million people in rural areas that they would get reliable access to the internet, signing BEAD, the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. To date, the program has yet to hook up a single customer.

Our intrepid reporter Madeleine Rowley wanted to know why.

What she found was a jumbled mess of bureaucratic mismanagement and unnecessary, ideologically motivated regulation. Just one example: States that wanted to participate in BEAD had to come up with a Five-Year Action Plan to collaborate with “underrepresented communities,” including prisoners and LGBTQI+ people, among other groups.

Read Madeleine’s shocking new report: “Inside Biden’s Broadband Boondoggle.”

Climate Realism

As fires continue to raze southern California, scientists, the media, and Democratic politicians are blaming climate change as the cause of the ongoing disaster.

But Steve Koonin says not so fast. The theoretical physicist, former professor, former under secretary for science at the Department of Energy, and leading voice for what he describes as “climate realism,” sat down for a Q&A with The Free Press’s Emily Yoffe. He explains how the number of acres burned in California’s wildfires has actually decreased from prehistoric times, what other factors besides climate change are at play in the LA area, and what the future of America’s energy infrastructure should look like.

Read our Q&A with Steve Koonin here: “Climate Change Did Not Cause the LA Fires.”

Inside the Rose Bowl’s Firefighter Village

As the Eaton fire continues to rage across 14,000 acres, over 3,000 firefighters find themselves living in trailers and tents at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, usually home to UCLA’s college football team. Free Press correspondent Austyn Jeffs visited the stadium this weekend. What he found was a massive operation of disaster relief experts banding together to house, feed, and take care of the firefighters, enabling them to get their laundry done, eat fajita dinners, and even hang out with an emotional support dog.

Watch Austyn’s video below:

The Mayor Gets His Eyebrows Done

Last Friday afternoon, NYC mayor and Turkish airline enthusiast Eric Adams visited a salon in Corona, Queens, to get his eyebrows threaded. But this wasn’t just a random metrosexual escapade. Only a few months earlier, the neighborhood was on the front lines of New York’s illicit sex trade, earning the nickname the “Market of Sweethearts.”

Today in The Free Press, our pavement-pounding reporter Olivia Reingold explains how citizen activists successfully joined together to reclaim their neighborhood, battling progressive counterprotesters who defended the crime syndicates, rampant drug use, and prostitution.

She even got a freshly threaded Eric Adams to give his thoughts on what the term progressive means to him.

Read Olivia’s brilliant new piece on “Operation Restore Roosevelt.”

Marilyn Manson performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium. (Suzanne Cordeiro via Getty Images)

And Finally. . . a Brand-New Podcast from The Free Press!

Last year, Eli Lake’s piece, “How Republics Unravel: From Rome to. . . America?” was a smash hit. Eli loves thinking about history, and we discovered many of you do, too.

That’s why we couldn’t be more excited for the launch of Eli’s brand-new podcast, Breaking History. Starting January 22, every other Wednesday, Eli will break down the news by breaking down history.

The debut episode next week will explore how Trump tapped the chords of American populism and became the first populist president since Andrew Jackson.

You can listen to the trailer now, and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, so that you never miss an episode. Live in the present. Learn about it from the past.