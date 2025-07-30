The Free Press
JN64
8m

Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, said that “The proposal would, if finalized, amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States.” Former vice president Al Gore said the move “ignores the blindingly obvious reality of the climate crisis.”

I guess Al Gore is still devastated by the blind rabbits in Patagonia...

In addition to being the "largest deregulatory action" will seriously impact the grifters, shamans, Greta Thunberg and a multitude of hangers-on and their ability to gorge at the pig trough of taxpayer $$$.

Mark Worden
17m

I guess Keir Starmer doesn't understand that by threatening to recognize a Palestinian state in September unless an agreement with Hamas is reached, he assures there can be no peaceful resolution before that that recognition is given. Hamas would never agree to cease hostilities before the UK grants them this great political victory. The Prime Minister didn't threaten Hamas in any way or demand a release of abductees before recognition occurs so there is no downside for Hamas to remain steadfast. As usual, the pressure is put only on Israel. The violence could end tomorrow if Hamas stopped holding hostages but they, along with the ongoing destruction of Gaza and the misery of the Palestinian people, are the only political cards they hold. Now, if they agree to a ceasefire and release the hostages, they lose every political advantage this debacle gives them and there is no longer any reason for Hamas to exist. In short, the prospect of recognition by France and the UK only feeds the flames and rewards evil.

