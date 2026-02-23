It’s Monday, February 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Will Rahn pays tribute to America’s hockey heroes. Are aliens real? We asked Tyler Cowen. Jed Rubenfeld, Kenneth Rogoff, and Rupa Subramanya on where the tariff fight goes next. Plus: How Tehran whitewashes its crimes. And much more.
But first: Tucker, Trump, and the right-wing war over the Jews.
On Friday, Tucker Carlson released a three-hour interview with Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel. The podcaster who, in recent months, has thrown white nationalists and Holocaust deniers softball questions subjected the ambassador to a grilling.
The interview ruffled feathers—on the American right, in foreign capitals, and beyond. But according to Michael Doran, it also laid bare exactly what Tucker Carlson is playing at. In an important, if disturbing, essay, Michael reveals how—and why—perhaps the most powerful media figure on the right today is trying to persuade Americans that Israel, and the Jews, are to blame for the problems we face. Read it here:
Carlson’s Huckabee interview—which featured extensive debate over scripture—made clear that the fight over antisemitism on the right isn’t just a political clash. It’s also religious. In his latest Free Press dispatch, Peter Savodnik reports on the divides among Christians over Israel and the Jews, and talks to those trying to fight back against the rising tide of hate. Read his report on a Christian civil war:
And where is the president in all this? Eli Lake reports on how the White House is navigating surging antisemitism and Tucker’s growing hostility to Trump’s policies. For a long time, Trump tried to skirt questions about Tucker. But that appears to be getting harder. Eli’s sources tell him that Trump spoke to Tucker about Israel. But if they hoped Tucker’s Huckabee interview would be a chance for a reset, they would soon be disappointed. Read Eli on Donald Trump’s Tucker Carlson problem:
Trump’s Tariff Defeat
In the first blockbuster of its term on Friday, the Supreme Court finally decided the tariffs case—and it struck them down. It’s a major rebuke of President Donald Trump’s signature policy, and its effect will extend to every corner of the economy. But does last week’s ruling really mean the end of the tariffs? Our columnists, correspondents, and contributors help you make sense of the law, the economics, and the on-the-ground impact of the decision.
Up first, our legal columnist Jed Rubenfeld explains how the Court left the door open for a tariff revival—and how President Trump is capitalizing on it already. Read Jed on what will happen now:
Despite the controversy, Friday’s ruling hasn’t moved markets much. But as leading economist Kenneth Rogoff argues today, the economic impact is only a secondary story here. Read his piece to find out why the ruling against tariffs is really a bigger battle over the future of American institutions:
And third, Rupa Subramanya talks to a soybean farmer whose business has been hit hard by the tariffs. She asked him about how the ruling would change his bottom line:
An armed man was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago Sunday, after he breached its secure perimeter in his vehicle. The president was at the White House when the breach occurred.
The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, or “El Mencho,” in an operation on Sunday. The high-profile killing plunged the region into chaos, with reports of shots fired at the local airport, and many airlines suspending flights to the region. The State Department advised Americans in the area to remain in a safe place given the disorder.
Blizzards began to sweep the East Coast on Sunday. The National Weather Service warned that snowfall could reach between one to two feet. Several states declared emergencies this weekend while New York City and New Jersey have issued travel bans.
President Trump said on Saturday that he plans to raise global tariffs to 15 percent. The announcement came just a day after a Supreme Court ruling struck down part of his tariff plan.
A new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll finds that six in 10 Americans disapprove of President Trump ahead of the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The speech comes soon after the president’s tariff defeat at the Supreme Court, and with U.S. forces amassed in the Middle East as Trump considers whether or not to strike Iran.
Russian drones and missiles attacked Ukraine’s power grid on Sunday, killing at least one man in Kyiv. The strikes came just before Ukraine was set to mark the fourth anniversary of the war on Tuesday, and following another round of failed peace talks.
Centerview Partners settled a wrongful termination lawsuit from a former analyst who alleged she had been fired for demanding more sleep. The plaintiff claimed that her mood and anxiety disorders required at least eight hours of rest per night, and initially sought $5 million in damages.
Ambassador Huckabee is a smart seasoned politician
Why did he grant the airport interview after Tucker refused to go to the Embassy ? He knows full well how TC treats Christian Zionists ! He saw the Sen Ted Cruz interview
Why did Huckabee not abort the “ interview” as soon as he saw the belligerent hateful tone and content of TC’s “ questions” ? Then post immediately what TC was saying? Why did he let it go on and on for 3 hours ?
Huckabee was woefully unprepared
Very disturbing
Shame on the Trump and his Admibistration
The Qatar alliance is paying off - for Qatar , jihadis and Jew haters like Tucker Qatarlson
As a pro-Israel person I have come to the realization that both sides of this conflict are deranged. A rare instance of a genuine “both sides” situation. The number one indicator of a PSYOP, or psychological warfare in general, is when a set of opinions has to be silenced for the PSYOP to work.
I disagree with Tucker Carlson on Israel for the most part. But since I’m not an unhinged lunatic I do not have a maniacal obsession with the fact that he disagrees with me:
Radical Islam is the problem. Tucker Carlson is fine. When you put them in the same category you sound like a fruitcake.
Please try to control yourselves, children. Thanks.