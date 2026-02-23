The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
20m

Ambassador Huckabee is a smart seasoned politician

Why did he grant the airport interview after Tucker refused to go to the Embassy ? He knows full well how TC treats Christian Zionists ! He saw the Sen Ted Cruz interview

Why did Huckabee not abort the “ interview” as soon as he saw the belligerent hateful tone and content of TC’s “ questions” ? Then post immediately what TC was saying? Why did he let it go on and on for 3 hours ?

Huckabee was woefully unprepared

Very disturbing

Shame on the Trump and his Admibistration

The Qatar alliance is paying off - for Qatar , jihadis and Jew haters like Tucker Qatarlson

Reply
Share
Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
29mEdited

As a pro-Israel person I have come to the realization that both sides of this conflict are deranged. A rare instance of a genuine “both sides” situation. The number one indicator of a PSYOP, or psychological warfare in general, is when a set of opinions has to be silenced for the PSYOP to work.

I disagree with Tucker Carlson on Israel for the most part. But since I’m not an unhinged lunatic I do not have a maniacal obsession with the fact that he disagrees with me:

Radical Islam is the problem. Tucker Carlson is fine. When you put them in the same category you sound like a fruitcake.

Please try to control yourselves, children. Thanks.

Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice