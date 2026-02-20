Things Worth Remembering: The Day Jesse Jackson Asked for Forgiveness
In 1984, after alienating American Jews and losing his bid for the presidency, the late Jesse Jackson delivered a concession speech that remains a master class in humility.
Upgrade to Listen
Welcome to Things Worth Remembering, our weekly column in which writers share a poem or paragraph that all of us should commit to heart. This week, in the wake of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s passing at 84, Eli Lake recalls his extraordinary 1984 concession speech that remains a master class in public repentance.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In