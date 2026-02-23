“Are aliens real?” a podcaster asked former president Obama earlier this month.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said, smiling. “And they’re not being kept in Area 51.”

As you might guess, a former president suggesting even jokingly that aliens might be among us gets attention. Obama soon walked back his remarks, clarifying that he’d seen no evidence “that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.” While “the odds are good there’s life out there,” Obama wrote, he felt it was unlikely aliens had visited us across the distances of space.

Still, unlikely isn’t impossible. And the alien question is getting plenty of life these days, with Trump announcing last week that he had directed the government to release any files on aliens or extraterrestrial life.