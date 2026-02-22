The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Jay Solomon
Jay Solomon is the executive director of investigations at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University and a contributing writer at The Free Press.
Negar Mojtahedi
Negar Mojtahedi is an award-winning Canadian-Iranian investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker. She is a reporter and host with Iran International, where she reports on war and regional conflict, state violence, human rights violations, and the Iranian regime’s global campaign to silence critics beyond its borders.
Tags:
Social Media
Iran
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice