In a televised address from the White House last night, President Donald Trump made his case for why wavering supporters should stand behind him and the GOP ahead of next year’s midterms. And while most political prognosticators expect next November to be a bruising one for Republicans, the Democrats are a party with some internal fights to resolve before they take on the GOP. Today, we take a look at two Democratic primaries in deep-blue cities—and what they say about the divides on the American left.

First, Peter Savodnik reports from San Francisco on the fight to replace Nancy Pelosi. It’s a clash, he says, between “the Angry and Disaffected.” In the angry corner is Saikat Chakrabarti, a wealthy progressive activist and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff. He’s painting his main opponent, Scott Wiener, as a centrist member of the Democratic establishment. But this is San Francisco. The state senator and Pelosi loyalist is undoubtedly a progressive, and notorious on the right for his embrace of “gender-affirming care.” Read Peter’s dispatch on this West Coast clash between “staid progressivism” and the “new radicalism.”

Read The Race to Succeed Pelosi Is a Fight for the Future of the Democratic Party

Meanwhile, in New York City, I preview the Democratic primary in New York’s Twelfth district, located in the heart of Manhattan. Longtime congressman Jerry Nadler’s retirement has opened the door to the many ambitious Democrats who hope to replace him in Washington, including his heir apparent Micah Lasher and John Bouvier Kennedy “Jack” Schlossberg, JFK’s only grandson.

Schlossberg, 32, has made a name for himself with his wild social media antics, but will that be a benefit or a hindrance as he looks to land himself one of the most coveted seats in Congress?

—Will Rahn

The Jewish Parents Who Raised Mamdani Voters Olivia Reingold Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory has fractured Jewish families across New York City, Olivia Reingold reports. Parents, many who view Mamdani as an antisemite and a threat to Jewish safety, were horrified to learn their children supported him. They wonder if they “failed” their kids, who were drawn to the mayor-elect’s socialist promises and anti-Israel postures. Read how the generational divide within American Jewry is playing out in New York City. Read full story

Iran’s Silent Revolution Roya Hakakian In Iran, the regime is retreating from its mandatory veil laws. Women aren’t just discarding their hijabs, writes Roya Hakakian. They are reviving a Persian tradition of democracy that dates back nearly 200 years. She explains why this quiet revolution is a signal that the government has already begun losing its ideological hold on the Iranian people. Read full story

This Week in American History: A New Prophet of War Jonathan Horn A century after Billy Mitchell was court-martialed for sounding the alarm over the U.S. military falling behind its rivals, his warnings still seem eerily prescient. And in the second installment of our new history newsletter, historian Jonathan Horn revisits the prophet of air power and asks whether America is once again punishing foresight instead of preparing for the next war. Read full story

On Old School with Shilo Brooks: The Funniest Writer in the English Language

Richard Dawkins is best known as a formidable evolutionary biologist and biting critic of organized religion. But when he wants a break from polemics and proofs, he turns to P.G. Wodehouse for a belly laugh. Wodehouse’s satire skewered British aristocrats, Hollywood phonies, and self-important moralists with surgical precision. In this episode, Shilo Brooks sits down with Dawkins to find out why the British humorist remains one of the sharpest writers in the English language.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to name Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as the next archbishop of New York, replacing Timothy Cardinal Dolan, who is retiring. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

As the manhunt for the Brown University shooter continues, FBI director Kash Patel has drawn fresh scrutiny for repeatedly publicizing premature or inaccurate investigative updates on social media, reviving concerns about his judgment, competence, and appetite for attention. Despite private criticism inside the Trump administration, Patel appears likely to remain in his post for now, even as his deputy Dan Bongino announced he will be leaving in January.

Moderate House Republicans joined Democrats to force a vote on extending ACA premium tax credits, dealing a blow to Speaker Mike Johnson as millions face higher premiums if the subsidies expire. Johnson insists he hasn’t lost control, but the move highlights growing GOP fractures heading into the midterms.

In an agreement with lawmakers, New York governor Kathy Hochul will sign the Medical Aid in Dying Act into law. Hochul reportedly got several safeguards she had pushed for during negotiations. The bill would allow people with six months or fewer to live to request a life-ending drug cocktail. (Read our report on the version of the bill passed by the state senate, and check out our Honestly debate on medically assisted suicide.)

Pope Leo XIV is expected to accept Timothy Cardinal Dolan’s resignation and appoint Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as the next archbishop of New York as early as this week. Dolan, long seen as the most influential Catholic clergyman in North America, had sent the pope a mandatory retirement request in February as he turned 75. (Read Cardinal Dolan’s essay for The Free Press on “The Evils of Antisemitism.”)

The average American household is projected to spend nearly $1,000 on heating this winter, up over 9 percent from last year. The rising costs are due to higher electricity and natural gas prices coupled with unusually cold temperatures in some parts of the country.

In a closed-door hearing, former special counsel Jack Smith told the House Judiciary Committee that his team “developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that President Trump had criminally conspired to overturn the 2020 election and that there was “powerful evidence” that Trump illegally mishandled classified documents.

President Trump said the cost of the new White House ballroom may reach $400 million, twice the initial $200 million estimate. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that construction could continue, denying a request from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to halt the project.

The Oscars will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube beginning in 2029, when the show’s current deal with ABC expires. The event will be free to watch live, with those behind the deal saying the move will promote reach and accessibility “through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages.”

Hackers have accessed the email addresses, search histories, and viewing activities of Pornhub’s premium users. The hack was reportedly carried out by ShinyHunters, a group that is demanding a bitcoin ransom to prevent publication of the data.

