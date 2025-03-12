It seems every generation must learn anew that hatred against Jews is not just unacceptable, but a grave evil. They don’t call it “the world’s oldest prejudice” for nothing.
A century ago, Nazi-controlled newspapers in Europe pushed vile antisemitic propaganda, a path that would, in time, lead directly to Auschwitz. Today we see similar lies about the Jewish people and Judaism spread through social media, the rantings of protesters, and on popular podcasts.
While our country guarantees freedom of speech, no matter how loathsome, we should remember that there exists no tension between First Amendment legal protections and the Biblical obligation to denounce bigotry.
In other words, countering such opinions should not fall only to our Jewish brothers and sisters. Everyone must do their part. Sometimes in the past, sadly, we have been slow to do so.
This Lenten season, we Catholics and all Christians would do well to meditate on our faith’s rejection of antisemitism, as well as the pernicious ways in which social media can warp young minds.
The Church’s stance on antisemitism is unequivocal. Our Savior was a faithful Jew killed by the Roman occupiers of Judea. He died for the sins of all mankind. According to our faith, Jesus brought about a New Covenant that exists side-by-side with the Old Covenant between God and the Jewish people. As Pope Saint John Paul II often observed, “God’s covenant with the Jews is unbreakable.”
We also believe that every human life is created in the image of God, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. As Pope Saint John Paul II said, “The Church rejects racism in any form as a denial of the image of the Creator inherent in every human being.”
John Paul II’s words do not exist in isolation. In the Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions, also known as Nostra aetate or In Our Time, that seminal document of the Second Vatican Council, the Church tells us to decry “hatred, persecutions, displays of antisemitism, directed against Jews at any time and by anyone.”
In 1986, John Paul II reiterated that statement while visiting the Great Synagogue of Rome. “I repeat,” he said, “ ‘By anyone’.”
Fourteen years later, when he visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, he left behind this prayer: “God of our fathers, you chose Abraham and his descendants to bring your Name to the Nations: We are deeply saddened by the behavior of those who in the course of history have caused these children of yours to suffer, and asking your forgiveness we wish to commit ourselves to genuine brotherhood with the people of the Covenant.”
Pope Benedict XVI, John Paul II’s successor, likewise reaffirmed the incompatibility of antisemitism and Christianity.
“The rulers of the Third Reich wanted to crush the entire Jewish people, to cancel it from the register of the peoples of the earth. . . . Deep down, those vicious criminals. . . wanted to kill God,” Benedict XVI said while visiting Auschwitz in 2006.
“By destroying Israel, by the Shoah, they ultimately wanted to tear up the taproot of the Christian faith and replace it with a faith of their own invention,” he added.
I hope this message is clear enough: Antisemitism is a grave sin, the work of Satan himself. The devil hopes to divide God’s people, to make them fear and eventually hate each other. In rejecting Satan’s lies and empty promises, as Christians are called to do this Lent, in the weeks before Easter—and as our Jewish neighbors prepare for Passover—we renounce his plans to divide the children of Abraham from one another.
Not long after the October 7, 2023 atrocity in Israel, which irrationally unleashed a new viral strain of Jew-hatred, I received a letter from a Jewish mom on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Every morning she would walk her little daughter to school and would smile at her neighbor as that mom walked her two children to the nearby Catholic school. “That Catholic mom must have noted my anxiety and fear those dreadful days after the attack,” the Jewish mom wrote, “because she came up to me and whispered, ‘Why don’t we all walk together?’ ”
For any Jewish people who might be reading this, please know: The Catholic Church stands with you in the struggle against antisemitism. And for those on social media who call themselves Christians but spread hate against Jews, we say that they have become blinded to core tenets of the faith they proclaim; that we are all equal in the eyes of God, that Christianity is a stem that grows off the good olive tree that is the Jewish faith, and that in the words of Pope Francis, “a Christian cannot be an antisemite.”
“Rather,” the Holy Father added, “we are called to commit ourselves to ensure that antisemitism is banned from the human community.”
Timothy Cardinal Dolan is the Archbishop of New York.
Wow! Thank you for writing this beautiful piece and thanks to the Free Press for publishing it. Now- can you please get on every news station and social media platform declaring this very same thing ?
Cardinal Dolan,
With respect I write this. As the joke goes with our people "A Priest. You're a good man, who was Jewish in your family?"
Maybe it's time we say the Christian covenant and testament with God and the Jewish covenant and testament with God. Most folks prefer a New Tesla to an Old Tesla.
I'm not going to lie, my parents told me this day would come in America. We are in pain and we are under threat by all sides today including many who call themselves Christians.
While you are not responsible for the acts of others you are in the unique position to do something.
While Moses commanded the waters to part it didn't happen until with blind faith Nachshon walked in deep enough. Nachshon was either going to drown or the waters would part as God said and Moses commanded they would. An aside here, if you don't believe in God, swimming lessons may be a good idea.
Easter Sunday April 20th is also the last day of Passover as is commonly celebrated
outside of Israel. Wouldn't it be an amazing site to see the parishioners of every church in the USA walk out of church straight into a national wall of unity with the Jewish community.
Imagine this Easter Sunday, with everything this day means to your Christian soul, standing together as one saying to your "older" Jewish brothers and sisters, "We stand with you."
Millions and millions of Christians, together, a clear message that we stand together.
Cardinal, I'm a Jew-Billy from Appalachia. When I moved to Israel I served in the IDF. I can tell you that when I was stationed in Southern Lebanon I had two jobs: One, protect Israel. Two, protect the Lebanese Christian community. If I had a nickel for all the comments growing up about American soldiers sent to die for Jews and Israel. Well here I was, oh the irony.
Cardinal, Millions and millions of Christians, together, a clear message that we stand together. I don't have to tell you what is written in Genesis about "he who blesses Israel.
With profound gratitude,
Zaq Harrison
Fort Lauderdale