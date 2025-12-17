The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Roya Hakakian
A recipient of a Guggenheim fellowship in nonfiction, Roya Hakakian is the author of several books, most recently A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious (Knopf).
Tags:
Hijab
Women
Iran
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice