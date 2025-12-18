The moment Isabel Rosen heard cheers coming from the Bushwick bar, she knew history had been made. She raced inside to find her friends hugging in front of four TVs blaring variations of the same news: “Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Race.” As the first few notes of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” began to play, Isabel, a 24-year-old campaign volunteer, felt like she might cry.

“It was thrilling. I was like ‘Wow, I helped make this happen.’ ”

And in the back of her mind, a tickle of satisfaction crept in: A few hours from then, she knew her mom would wake up in London to find out that the man she called “dangerous” and an “antisemite” had just cinched control of America’s largest city.

“I was like, I won the argument,” said Isabel, an anti-Zionist raised in a mixed Catholic-Jewish household. “It’s fun to be right.”