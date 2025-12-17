The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Jonathan Horn
Jonathan Horn is an author and former White House presidential speechwriter whose books include The Man Who Would Not Be Washington, Washington's End, and most recently The Fate of the Generals: MacArthur, Wainwright, and the Epic Battle for the Philippines.
Tags:
War
America at 250
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice