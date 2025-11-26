It’s Wednesday, November 26. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: New Americans on what it feels like to take the oath. Readers respond to River Page’s conversion therapy reporting. The CEO who says erotic chatbots are the solution to the loneliness crisis. Plus: The latest Breaking History, and much more.

But first: One restaurant. Two immigrant stories.

From The Odeon and Nell’s to Balthazar and Minetta Tavern, Keith McNally is the most famous restaurateur in a city full of them. But when he came to New York in 1975, he came with almost nothing: $300 and no papers. What he had was ambition and a work ethic. He’s just like hundreds of people he’s employed over the years—and millions of immigrants across America.

“I was 24 and still working illegally but was suddenly being paid handsomely to manage a swanky Manhattan restaurant,” writes McNally in our pages today. “It was like being shot out of a circus cannon, and I couldn’t believe my luck.”

Not every immigrant’s story has the kind of fairy-tale ending as McNally’s. But for every restaurateur, mogul, or medalist who came to America and achieved the pinnacle of material success, there are thousands whose triumphs are less visible, but felt just as deeply.

One of them is Cheikhou Niane. He is from Senegal and works for McNally as a busboy. Last Friday, I took the subway down to Balthazar to meet him and hear his story.

A New Yorker since 1987, he works at the beating heart of McNally’s bustling restaurant. His story of coming to America from Senegal and hacking it in the Big Apple begins in the same place as Keith’s—in a Checker Cab—and then diverges, big time. For McNally, grit and fake-it-till-you-make-it charm brought stratospheric success and worldwide renown. But for Niane, the triumph of his American dream is at home in the Bronx, where his greatest pride is putting food on the table for his wife and six children.

Still, his story and McNally’s reside in the same place—at the legendary Balthazar, where, as Niane writes, “I came to think of myself as part of a community, as part of the larger American family.”

Today, we’re pleased to publish these two stories side by side—the busboy and the boss—united by pride in their work, and by the promise of America.

McNally and Niane are now both American citizens. For millions of naturalized U.S. nationals, the day they take the oath of allegiance is a defining one. So this month, we went to a ceremony in Tucson, Arizona, to meet dozens of America’s newest citizens and ask them what it means to be American. Watch their testimonies below.

—Josh Code

Today’s stories are part of America at 250, our yearlong celebration of these United States. (For more on that project, click here.) And for more on immigration, read Tyler Cowen on Why ‘Humane’ Immigration Policy Ends in Cruelty and Christopher Caldwell on Why America Is Shutting the Door on Immigration—Again.

Give Thanks to Your Husband Kat Rosenfield Sappy rom-coms and Austenian love plots are out. Divorce memoirs and "Vogue" articles declaring that “boyfriends are embarrassing” are in. Love just isn’t fashionable. But Kat Rosenfield is here with an important Thanksgiving cri de coeur: Drop the irony! Fall in love! Be grateful for your husband! Read full story

Will AI Erotica Make Us Less Lonely, or More? Evan Gardner America is suffering from a loneliness crisis: Younger generations today don’t go out, don’t date, don’t do much of anything anymore. Jan Zoltkowski is a young engineer who says he is determined to fix it—by building a world of erotic AI chatbots. But are characters like Tommy the “himbo” and Odysseus really a replacement for human interaction? Evan Gardner talks to Zoltkowski about his 15 million users and whether they are finding the community they need inside a world of automated fantasy. Read full story

How Clinton, Trump, and Epstein Rewired America’s Moral Compass Eli Lake In the latest episode of Breaking History, Eli Lake takes listeners back to the scandal-soaked 1990s—an era defined by a series of bruising public battles over sexual misconduct and abuse of power by big names like Bill Clinton. Eli reveals why the events that transpired decades ago led to a political and cultural environment in which men like Jeffrey Epstein could thrive—protected by status, wealth, and a social elite newly accustomed to looking the other way. Read full story

How a Wellness Start-Up Became a ‘Sex Cult’ Rafaela Siewert Just two decades ago, female wellness influencer and OneTaste founder Nicole Daedone was at the top of her game. She coined a method called “orgasmic meditation” (OM), and earned endorsements from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Khloé Kardashian. But by 2025, OM had morphed into a cult that former members say involved exploitation, labor violations, and sexual trauma. Rafaela Seiwert sat down with Ellen Huet, the journalist who exposed the dark underbelly beneath it all. Read full story

Russia launched another round of large-scale strikes into Ukraine on Tuesday. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia launched another round of large-scale strikes into Ukraine on Tuesday. The attack primarily hit Kyiv, where it killed at least seven people and injured at least 20 others, according to local officials.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met with a Russian and Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The meeting marks a new phase in this week’s peace talks, as the U.S. continues to try to bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

The Justice Department is considering appeal options, following the dismissal of former FBI director James Comey’s charges on Monday. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the department plans to pursue “all available legal action including an immediate appeal.”

The Commerce Department announced Tuesday that U.S. retail sales climbed 0.2 percent in September. Numerous other economic data reports remain delayed, thanks to the recent government shutdown.

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at supercharging the American AI industry on Monday. The order describes the project, known as the “Genesis Mission,” as “comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project.”

A Paris prosecutor announced Tuesday that authorities have arrested four more individuals in connection with the Louvre jewel heist. The two men and two women are from the French capital, and between the ages of 31 and 40.