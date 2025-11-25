Jan Zoltkowski, a spritely 26-year-old engineer from Australia, is determined to end the loneliness crisis. How? By building a world of erotic AI chatbots.

Zoltkowski is the founder of Janitor AI, where users can chat with over 2,000 AI avatars of their own design. There’s Tommy, the “devoted himbo,” described as “your best friend and roommate who would drop everything for you.” There’s Lily, your disabled wife, who was paralyzed in a car crash and finds herself consumed by guilt and craving comfort. Fans of the classics can even chat with Odysseus.

No matter your fantasy, Janitor says it has an AI companion for you—a partner you can travel with into an interactive tale. Users feed the characters prompts, and they spit out detailed responses, writing a story that changes at your will—and turns erotic with the simple switch of a “not safe for work” toggle. When the platform launched in June 2023, it attracted over a million users in about a week. Today, it says it has 15 million.