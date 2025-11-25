The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Evan Gardner
Evan Gardner is a fellow at The Free Press. Evan began at The Free Press in 2023 as an intern while he was a student at Brown University. He covers culture, sports, and more.
Tags:
Books
Ideas
Tech
Love & Relationships
Artificial Intelligence

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice