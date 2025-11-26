How Clinton, Trump, and Epstein Rewired America’s Moral Compass

In this episode, we take listeners back to the scandal-soaked 1990s—an era defined by a series of bruising public battles over sexual misconduct and abuse of power. From the resignation of Senator Bob Packwood to the explosive Clarence Thomas hearings, and ultimately to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, these defining moments marked a turning point in American political life. They revealed something deeper than partisan rancor: a growing reluctance to uphold long-standing norms around personal behavior, ethical conduct, and the treatment of women in the workplace.
What began as isolated controversies slowly hardened into a pattern. By the end of the decade, the United States had quietly shifted from a culture that expected leaders to meet certain minimum standards to one that was willing—sometimes even eager—to rationalize the misdeeds of its most charismatic or politically useful figures. That shift laid the foundation for something far darker. It created a political and cultural environment in which men like Jeffrey Epstein could thrive, protected by status, wealth, and a social elite newly accustomed to looking the other way.
