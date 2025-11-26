The Free Press
Breaking History
How Clinton, Trump, and Epstein Rewired America’s Moral Compass
How Clinton, Trump, and Epstein Rewired America's Moral Compass
Eli Lake
In the White House, there’s a history of justifying the unjustifiable, from the naughty ’90s to today.
In this episode, we take listeners back to the scandal-soaked 1990s—an era defined by a series of bruising public battles over sexual misconduct and abuse of power. From the resignation of Senator Bob Packwood to the explosive Clarence Thomas hearings, and ultimately to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, these defining moments marked a turning point in American political life. They revealed something deeper than partisan rancor: a growing reluctance to uphold long-standing norms around personal behavior, ethical conduct, and the treatment of women in the workplace.

What began as isolated controversies slowly hardened into a pattern. By the end of the decade, the United States had quietly shifted from a culture that expected leaders to meet certain minimum standards to one that was willing—sometimes even eager—to rationalize the misdeeds of its most charismatic or politically useful figures. That shift laid the foundation for something far darker. It created a political and cultural environment in which men like Jeffrey Epstein could thrive, protected by status, wealth, and a social elite newly accustomed to looking the other way.

sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
2m

Women justifying behavior

Men justifying behavior

Equals a Problem other people have to pay for ....... ugh! Not okay!!!

Clarity ........ thinking required from all. Think things through people; to its end result.

Totallyfedup1's avatar
Totallyfedup1
17mEdited

If Eli Lake is writing it then I pretty much move on quickly because I know how it will go. JFK had plenty of women in and out of his life as did many other presidents and men of power and they always got away with their bad behavior. This is nothing new and nothing has changed. I don’t like it but let’s just say Eli was true to form once again. Nothing new here at all.

Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
