It's Monday, December 16.

But first, a reminder of a miracle vaccine we take for granted.

Maybe the most serious complaint about RFK Jr.’s suitability to run the Department of Health and Human Services is his long campaign against various vaccines.

For example, he has long pushed the debunked idea that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine causes autism. Perhaps the most worrying of his vaccine views are the ones relating to polio. In an interview last year, Kennedy claimed that the polio vaccine—which is required in all 50 states—has “killed many, many, many more people than polio ever did.” Last week, The New York Times reported that Aaron Siri, a lawyer close to Kennedy and someone he wants to bring with him into government, has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke the polio vaccine.

In our lead story today, my Free Press colleague Jana Kozlowski writes that “For my family, the prospect of halting polio immunization—or even convincing the public that the lifesaving vaccine is unsafe—is horrifying.”

When Jana’s mother was eleven, she found a photo in the attic of two small children who looked like her. When she asked her mother who they were, she replied, “Those are your two brothers. They died of polio.”

“Are they in heaven?” asked Jana’s mother. The reply stayed with her: “No, they are in the ground.”

Jana’s grandparents pose with her two uncles, Ronald and Howard Winard (center L, center R), who died of polio in October 1945 at ages three and seven, respectively. (All photos courtesy of the Winard family)

Polio caused Jana’s family unimaginable pain. Her grandmother was pregnant when her sons died, and was so traumatized that she couldn’t care for her new baby.

And then, with the advent of a polio vaccine, all this pain was suddenly a thing no future families would have to worry about. It was—and still is—a miracle. And one that would be the height of stupidity to undo.

Read Jana’s full story: “Polio Ravaged My Family. Forget Its Horror at Your Peril.”

Political Violence Is Back. Why?

If the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is proven to be what it looks like—an ideologically motivated murder—it will be the latest in a string of political attacks in recent years. From riots like the BLM violence of 2020 and January 6, to the attempts on Donald Trump’s life and now the UHC shooting, political violence is back.

What explains this resurgence? For The Free Press today, Charles Fain Lehman searches for an answer in another era when political violence wracked America—the late ’60s and early ’70s. Then, as now, Charles writes, violence was “excused, defended, and sometimes even celebrated.”

In other words, political violence happens because we let it. Read his full argument here.

And for a look at how the killing of Brian Thompson is being celebrated, watch this video from our Ben Kawaller. He hits the streets of New York to ask a question to which you’d think the answer was obvious. Murder: good or bad?

People hold portraits of protesters who were maimed by Georgian police. (Vlada Liberova via Getty Images)

Taking to the Streets with Georgia’s Pro-Western Protesters

Georgians have been on the streets of Tbilisi every night for more than two weeks. Reporter Ani Chkhikvadze has been there with them. In her dispatch for The Free Press, she talks to protesters beaten and tear-gassed by the police, and explains why a political fight over whether the country would pursue European Union membership has turned into a battle for the country’s soul.

Read Ani’s dispatch: “Taking to the Streets with Georgia’s Pro-Western Protesters.”

Caitlin Clark’s Conundrum

Caitlin Clark has just been named Time magazine’s athlete of the year. Given Clark’s hand in transforming the WNBA, you might think the league’s players and owners would be thrilled to have one of their own on the cover of Time. You’d be mistaken. Players and owners have complained that Clark’s race is a big part of her popularity. “It boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is,” A’ja Wilson, the league’s MVP, told Time. Nothing is ever simple when it comes to Clark, says Joe Nocera. Except for the fact that she’s a truly transcendent talent fully deserving of the mantle “athlete of the year.”

Read Joe’s column: “Caitlin Clark’s Conundrum.”

FP Live: Sebastian Gorka on Trump’s MAGA Foreign Policy

Sebastian Gorka is a MAGA stalwart and a fiery conservative media pugilist. He’s a controversial figure. He will also be working in the next Trump administration as the president’s senior director for counterterrorism. He joined Batya Ungar-Sargon and Michael Moynihan on the latest installment of The Free Press Live.

Come for Gorka’s (rather humorless) admonishment of Moynihan for using the word comrade; stay for the description of John Bolton’s “porn mustache.” And between all that, you might find some clues as to what Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” foreign policy might look like.

For more from FP Live, don’t miss Dexter Filkins tell the story of the time he met Assad and explain how October 7 backfired on Iran.

