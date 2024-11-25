FOR FREE PEOPLE

Let's Get to a Million Free Pressers!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

The Case Against RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a rally opposing a bill that would prevent parents from opting their children out of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, in Olympia, Washington, on February 8, 2019. (Ted S. Warren via Getty)

The Case Against RFK Jr.

A man who asserts nonsense about vaccines and HIV should not be at the helm of Health and Human Services, writes former Harvard Medical School dean Jeffrey S. Flier.

By Jeffrey S. Flier

November 25, 2024

The Secretary of Health and Human Services oversees an enormous federal agency in charge of Medicare, Medicaid, federally funded biomedical research, public health, and drug approval. In other words, it’s a very important job—and the health of the American people is in that person’s hands. 

In choosing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the role, president-elect Donald Trump has made a profound mistake. 

That is not because I believe the status quo must be defended. 

Those who point out that America is startlingly unhealthy, with outcomes worse than many other developed countries, are right. Look no further than the sorry state of U.S. life expectancy. We have problems—perhaps most of all when it comes to the health of our children—and those problems require solutions.

But the problem with RFK Jr. is not that he wants to change things. It’s that he is uniquely ill-suited to deliver the change that is needed. 

Why? RFK Jr. was nominated precisely because of his stated positions on a wide range of health and scientific matters: vaccines, AIDS, the reputed harms of electromagnetic radiation from Wi-Fi and cell phones, and many other topics. So these views are central to assessing his suitability for the role. 

The scientific process requires skepticism about prevailing consensus. Some Kennedy supporters see his skepticism on a wide variety of scientific and medical issues, including policies during the Covid epidemic, as a positive that will enable him to disrupt the medical and research establishment. And as pointed out in The Free Press, some of his stated positions are held by other nations. They also may well be correct, and are certainly valid topics of debate. 

But the task that we face is not constructing a scorecard of his positions, tabulating them as correct vs. incorrect, plausible vs. crazy. Our task is to evaluate his qualifications as a potential leader of HHS. I argue that by repeatedly making claims about important issues that are known to be false or that are devoid of evidence, RFK Jr. has disqualified himself from this position. 

I will focus on two examples, though I could cite more. 

First, vaccines.  

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 3

Latest