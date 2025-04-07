It’s Monday, April 7. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

Coming up: Pittsburgh steelworkers and Garment District small business owners react to the coming economic uncertainty; the disappointments of “Dying for Sex”; and more.

But first, Niall Ferguson and Victor Davis Hanson on Tariffmageddon.

The End of the American Empire—or a Just Trade War?

It’s been five days since Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” and the news has not stopped. The president’s “declaration of economic independence” will raise U.S. tariffs to the highest level in more than a century and amount to the largest tax increase on the American people since 1968.

Here’s what has happened since the president shocked the world on Wednesday afternoon:

Today in the pages of The Free Press, two leading historians put the tariffs—and the tumult they have triggered—in context. And they draw very different conclusions.

Up first, Free Press columnist Niall Ferguson.

You probably understand the recent chaos one of two ways, writes Niall.

“Either a committed protectionist is trying to Make America Great Again by killing ‘globalism,’ ending ‘forever wars,’ and bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.” Or “an unhinged demagogue is crashing both the world economy and the liberal international order, mainly to the benefit of authoritarian regimes.”

But Niall says that what’s really happening is something different—something far, far, bigger. He argues we are witnessing nothing less than the unraveling of Pax Americana.

“The American empire that came into existence after the failed autarky and isolationism of the 1930s is being broken up after 80 years. Despite Trump’s imperial impulses—wanting to annex Greenland, calling for Canada to become the 51st state—he is engaged right now in a kind of wild decolonization project.”

Read Niall Ferguson on “Trump’s Tariffs and the End of American Empire.”

Fellow historian Victor Davis Hanson sees things rather differently.

Writing in The Free Press today, Victor explains why he thinks the panic of the last few days will come to be remembered as a hysterical overreaction. There’s a logic to Trump’s tariffs, he argues. And it’s one that too many previous administrations have ignored.

So what is the thinking behind Trump’s trade war? Why has it incurred such invective? And why is he prepared to take a political risk to fix trade imbalances in a way that no prior Republican dared?

Victor argues that what the president is doing is no less than trying to end a 50-year injustice directed at the U.S.—and help the most overlooked Americans.



This is a must-read if you want to understand the steelman case for what the president is doing.

Read Victor Davis Hanson on “Donald Trump’s Just Trade War.”

United Steelworkers Are Divided over Trump’s Tariffs

Steelworkers line the front row of a campaign rally for Donald Trump in November, 2024. (Win McNamee via Getty Images)

You might think that steelworkers would be over the moon about Trump’s tariff package, but as Ethan Dodd reports, this politically important, pro-Trump constituency is surprisingly ambivalent. As Richard Tikey, the vice president of USW Local 1557, tells Ethan, “They’re jacking up the price. So with interest rates higher, inflation’s high, where does the working man make out with that?”

Read “What Do American Steelworkers Think About Trump’s Tariffs?”

Garment District Owners “Panicked” over Trump’s Tariffs

Dressed mannequins at a fashion outlet in the Garment District in Manhattan, New York City. (David Grossman via Alamy)

For another perspective on what Trump’s tariffs will mean for the U.S. economy, Free Press reporter Olivia Reingold went to Manhattan’s Garment District. She spoke to small business owners in the import-dependent apparel industry, and let’s just say they’re not exactly feeling liberated. “It’s scary, it’s scary—you don’t want to get a panic attack,” said Raj Arora, an Indian immigrant who runs Bazar Fabrics. “The best thing is to take it easy. I cannot think about it 24/7.”

Read “Garment District Owners: Trump’s Tariffs ‘Going to Be a Killer’. ”

In ‘Dying for Sex,’ Men Are Eternally Disappointing

Read Kat Rosenfield on a much-hyped, deeply pessimistic new Netflix show.

Elon Musk said Saturday he hopes for a “zero tariff situation” between the United States and Europe, in an apparent break with Donald Trump. On X, Musk made some less-than-flattering comments about Trump trade adviser and arch-protectionist Peter Navarro. On Sunday, Navarro said that Musk “doesn’t understand” how other countries cheat the U.S. on trade, but insisted there was no rift between Musk and the administration.



Is the #Resistance back? Protesters rallied against the Trump administration across the country Saturday. Organizers said that at least 1,300 “Hands Off” rallies were planned by more than 150 groups in all 50 states, and that they wanted the focus to be on pocketbook issues.



In a sign that God has a sense of humor, Trump’s dismantling of the global economic order has coincided with the departure of one of the most vocal cheerleaders of globalization—and bogeyman to the populist right—World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab. The Davos circus master announced on Thursday that he’d “start the process” of stepping down as chair of the group’s board of trustees.

